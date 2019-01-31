JRL calls for shutdown on February 3

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik has called for complete shutdown on February 3, 2019.
In a statement issued on Thursday JRL has appealed the people to observe “a complete shutdown on Sunday, 3rd February 2019, at the arrival of Indian prime minister in Jammu Kashmir.”
The statement also denounced “five years of Modi rule” pointing out that the people of Jammu Kashmir suffered immensely during this time.
“During these years blood of innocent Kashmiris has been spilled ruthlessly, eyesight of young and old has been snatched by pellets, our residential houses have been blasted and set on fire violently, thousands of our young and old have been put into jails and thus lives of Kashmiris have been turned to hell,” reads the statement.