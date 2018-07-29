JRL calls for shutdown on August 5 and 6

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik met at Hyderpora today.
The meeting was held to discuss and deliberate regarding the serious challenge posed to Article 35A in Indian Supreme Court.
In a statement JRL said that they are fully wary of this one more serious assault launched against the people of Kashmir by the powers in New Delhi, by challenging article 35A in Indian Supreme Court.
“The attempt to change the demography of Jammu and Kashmir and insidiously destroy its disputed nature has always been on the agenda of BJP/RSS and the challenge to 35A in the Indian Supreme Court is a serious part of that plan. Once hereditary state subject laws are done away with it will pave way for settling outsiders in Jammu and Kashmir in hordes. And as part of the BJP/RSS plan Kashmiri’s will become a minority in their own land and that day will not be far when like Palestinians Kashmiri’s will be pushed to the margins of their land and rendered homeless,” JRL said.
JRL said that “we want to make it clear to Govt. of India that Kashmiri’s will not take this attack on them lying low. Any and every attempt made at changing the demographic nature of the state will be stiffly resisted.”
“They can kill us or detain us, but we won’t succumb to pressure tactics”, JRL said, adding that “even ready to sacrifice our lives and face detentions to safeguard people’s interests and the disputed nature of the state.”
JRL said that in this connection they have been in touch with all segments of society including the legal fraternity, traders, civil society members, academia and others and there is complete unanimity and cohesion among all with regard to resisting and fighting this serious assault together.
JRL said that on 5th and 6th of August a complete protest strike will be observed throughout, and people will register their total disapproval and resistance to this politically motivated move.
They said that a mass agitation of hitting and occupying streets will be launched if any tinkering with 35A is allowed to take place under a legal garb, the consequences of which will be entirely on those perpetuating such mischievous ploys against people of J&K.
Praising the resilience and courage of people Leadership asked them to be ready as there is every apprehension that as always, there may be a mass crackdown against leadership and political activists by the ruling dispensation and they may be gagged arrested and jailed. In that case leadership appealed people to be strong and carry forward the agitation against this assault. (KNS)