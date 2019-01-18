About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL calls for shutdown in Srinagar, Handwara, Kupwara areas on 21, 25, 27 Jan

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership comprising of Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Friday called for shutdown in Srinagar and other districts on January 21, 25 and 27.

In a statement issued on Friday JRL has called for a complete shutdown in Gawkadal, Basant Bagh, Chota Bazar, Budshah Chowk and adjacent areas on 21st January 2019.

“Handwara and Kupwara towns will observe strike on 25th January and 27th January 2019 respectively,” the statement reads.

JRL has also said that congregational prayers will be held on 21st January at Gawkadal, 25th January at Handwara and 27th January 2019 at Kupwara.

