JRL calls for shutdown in Sopore, Zainageer on September 14

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, has made a fervent appeal to the people of Sopore and Zainageer to observe a complete shutdown on September 14, Friday, as a strong protest against the “gruesome” killing of Hakeem-ur-Rehman Sultani of Bomai Sopore at the hands of “Indian agencies”.
JRL in a statement said after taking a keen account of the report submitted by the nominated committee and the public revelations alleged that the invisible hand of Indian agencies in the gruesome killing can’t be ruled out.
The meeting expressed its grave concern on the revival of custodial as well as the mysterious killings in Jammu and Kashmir to give vent to group clashes and anarchy.
Citing the case of custodial killing of Ashfaq Ahmad Wani at Naseem Bagh Srinagar and the brutal killing of Hakeem-ur-Rehman at Bomai Sopore, the JRL blamed “Indian fascist regime for designing conspiracies to drive a wedge in unwavering unity of the people of Kashmir displayed to foil the nefarious designs to change the demography and state subject law in addition to thrust any sham elections on the people of the state.”
The JRL going through the said report and inputs received from different public sources arrived at the conclusion that the positive and exemplary role played by the Hakeem-ur-Rehman for the last one decade or so while remaining very close to the public, has acted as an irritant for the Indian agencies.
“He was fired upon his leg by the Police Task Force, jailed under public safety act and threatened of dire consequences for his inflamed oratory, philanthropic dreams and aspirations, noble character and an unwavering commitment for the ongoing movement for right to self-determination,” JRL said.
The JRL while appreciating the positive role and noble contributions of the slain Hakeem-ur-Rehman, said “we cannot, in any way forget the precious sacrifices of our martyrs.”
Paying tributes to Hakeem-ur-Rehman, Ishfaq Ahmad Wani and all others, the JRL pledged to lead the movement to its logical conclusion.
On the directions of JRL leadership, Mohammad Yaseen Malik visited Bomai Sopore to pay hearty condolences with the bereaved widow and five girl kids of the said martyr.
While addressing the gathering, Mohammad Yasin Malik reiterated the JRL's commitment to take the movement for right to self-determination to its logical conclusion. (KNS)