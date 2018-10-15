About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL calls for shutdown in poll-bound areas on Tuesday

Published at October 15, 2018 02:42 PM 0Comment(s)1062views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has asked people to observe a complete protest shutdown on 16 October (Tuesday) in areas going for polls in the last phase of “sham elections thrust on them by the authoritarian state.”

“As in the previous three phases, people will again demonstrate their total rejection and disregard of this futile exercise by staying away and boycotting it completely,” JRL said in a statement.

JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik have called for shutdown tomorrow in the areas which include New-Theed, Harwan, Nishat, Brane, Dalgate,Pantha chowk, Palapora, Tarabal, Kawadara, Hawal, Alamgari-Bazar Gilli-Kadal, Nowshara, Lal-Bazar, Botshah-Mohalla, Umer-Colony, Jogi-Lankar, Kathi-Darwaza, Lokut-Dal, Bud-Dal, Hazratbal, Tailbal, Habbak, Chatterhama, Zakura Soura, Buchpora, Ahmad-Nagar Pattan, Ganderbal, Pampore, Khrew, Pulwama, Shopian, Dooru  and Verinag. 

 

 

 

 

