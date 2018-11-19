JRL calls for shutdown in poll bound areas on November 20

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership, comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik, on Monday in a statement issued to press asked people to observe a complete protest shutdown in Kalaroos, Machil, Rajwar, Ganstan, Nowgam, Sangrama, Wagoora, Kangan, Rathsun, Bijbehara, areas which are going to polls in the second phase of “sham panchayat elections” thrust on them by the "authoritarian state".
In the statement JRL asked People to demonstrate their “total rejection and disregard of this futile exercise by staying away and boycotting it completely.”