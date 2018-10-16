JRL calls for shutdown in poll-bound areas

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 15:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malikon Monday called for a shutdown in poll-bound areas of Kashmir on Tuesday.
In a joint statement, the three leaders asked people to observe complete protest shutdown on Tuesday in areas going to polls in the last phase of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) elections.
“As in the previous three phases, people will again demonstrate their total rejection and disregard of this futile exercise by staying away and boycotting it completely,” they said.
They appealed people of New-Theed, Harwan, Nishat, Brane, Dalgate, Pantha chowk, Palapora, Tarabal, Kawdara, Hawal, Alamgari-Bazar Gilli-Kadal, Nowshara, Lal-Bazar, Botshah-Mohalla, Umer-Colony, Jogi-Lankar, Kathi-Darwaza, Lokut-Dal, Bud-Dal, Hazratbal, Tailbal, Habbak, Chatterhama, Zakura Soura, Buchpora, Ahmad-Nagar, Pattan, Ganderbal, Pampore, Khrew, Pulwama, Shopian, Dooru and Verinag, which are going to polls tomorrow, to observe complete shutdown and stay from the poll process.