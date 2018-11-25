JRL calls for shutdown in Kashmir tomorrow

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for complete shutdown tomorrow against the killing of 17 persons in past three days in Kashmir.
In a statement, JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik called for complete shutdown on Monday (26th November) to “strongly protest and denounce the killing of 17 Kashmiri’s by India forces brutal action in the last 3 days.”
The strike call was issued following the killing of a civilian during clashes near gunfight site at Batagund village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Six militants and an Army man were also in the gunfight.