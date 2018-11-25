About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JRL calls for shutdown in Kashmir tomorrow

Published at November 25, 2018 02:54 PM 0Comment(s)1491views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for complete shutdown tomorrow against the killing of 17 persons in past three days in Kashmir. 

In a statement, JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik called for complete shutdown on Monday (26th November)  to “strongly protest and denounce the killing of 17 Kashmiri’s by India forces brutal action in the last 3 days.”

The strike call was issued following the killing of a civilian during clashes near gunfight site at Batagund village in south Kashmir’s Shopian district. Six militants and an Army man  were also in the gunfight.

