JRL calls for Shopian Chalo on Wednesday

Branding civilians as OGWs lie to justify genocide: Geelani
Killers of civilians seen as heroes in India: Mirwaiz
Branding civilians as OGWs lie to justify genocide: Geelani
Sameer Showkin LoneSrinagar:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) Monday called for ShopianChalo on March 7 (Wednesday) against the killing of four civilians by Army in Pahnoo village of the south Kashmir district.
Hurriyat (M) chairman, Mirwaiz Umar Farooqtold Rising Kashmir that the JRL has called for “ShopianChalo” on Wednesday to pay homage and tributes to the slain civilians killed in cold blood by the Army.
“There will be no shutdown on Tuesday. The JRL has called for ShopianChalo on Wednesday- the day when it is also Chaharum (fourth day) of the deceased civilians,” he said.
The JRL in a statement called for complete shutdown on March 7 to pay homage to the civilians killed in Shopian and protest against shifting of Kashmiri inmates from Srinagar to Jammu.
Mirwaiz said they don’t have any faith in any of the probe or commission.
“The killers of humans in Kashmir are treated as heroes in India. So we don’t have any faith in their judicial or any other system,” he said.
Geelani addressed the mourners of Shopian on telephone and said the slain youth “laid down their lives” for a sacred cause
. “They are alive with their Lord and receive sustenance from Him,” he said.
Rejecting Army’s claim that the slain youth were OGWs, Geelani said, “The youth were murdered in coldblood by army men and they were students and branding them as OWG’s activists is a brazen lie to justify genocide in state.”
In a press handout, Hurriyat (G) chairman Syed Ali Geelani blamed the state administration, police and other government forces for the Shopian killings.
He paid tributes to the slain youth namely Shahnawaz Ahmad Wagey, Zahid Ahmad Chopan, Suhail Ahmad Wagay, Shahid Ahmad Khan and Manzoor Ahmad Lone.
0 Comment(s)