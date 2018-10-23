JRL calls for Kulgam march tomorrow, shutdown on Oct 27

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) has called for a march to Kulgam district tomorrow to pay homage to seven civilians who were killed in a blast at Laroo village.
JRL comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has also called for a shutdown on October 27.
In a statement today, JRL appealed people in general and those living in south Kashmir in particular to march to Kulgam tomorrow to express solidarity with the families of seven civilians who were killed in a blast at gunfight site at Laroo village of the district on Sunday.
The leadership has also called for protests after Friday prayers to denounce the killings.
“October 27 should be observed as ‘black day’ against the landing of Indian Army in Kashmir,” JRL said in the statement.