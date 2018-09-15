JRL calls for complete shutdown on Monday

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik has called for a complete shutdown on September 17 (Monday) against the civilian killings and CASO in southern districts.
Taking to micro-blogging site twitter Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq said that the JRL has called for a complete shutdown on Monday against the killing of a civilian of Anchidora Anantnag, Rouf Ahmad by forces, killing of five militants, injuring dozens of persons and CASO in southern districts. (KNS)