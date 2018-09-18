JRL calls for boycott of polls

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sept 17:
The Joint Resistance Leaders (JRL), Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Monday rejected any electoral process as a substitute to right to self-determination and appealed people to boycott the upcoming municipal and local bodies elections in the State.
Terming the election as a political gimmick to hoodwink International community that people of Kashmir enjoy Indian democracy freely, the three leaders urged people to rise to the occasion to “disprove any Indian writ on the ground in the shape of peoples’ support”
“The highest per capita military power used in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to the para-military and state police forces to conduct elections, speaks volumes about their civil liberty and other political and social rights of the people,” they said.
While referring to the election history of the state, they said, “In 1953 when the constituent assembly was created, all 76 MLAs were elected unopposed and the people remained aloof from any voting process. The contemporary democratic world is not familiar with this kind of democracy”.
Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik said people of Kashmir are engaged in a movement for right to self determination for which “we have a huge investment in the shape of 650000 human lives, billions of worth property and honour, so the participation in any kind of elections is dead impossible.”
They termed the much hyped elections as a “bait to lure the pro-Indian politicians to change the demography and state subject law and to exploit the economic benefits of the state.”
While paying rich tributes to the Imam Hussain (RA), the leaders termed his sacrifices as a symbol of bravery to fight tyranny and subjugation. He taught us to differentiate between Right and Wrong and stand by the right, come what may.
They appealed people to maintain the unity and brotherhood at any cost, at the critical juncture of the history when the forces and other elements with sinister designs are hell bent to drive a wedge in the sectarian harmony under the imperial method of divide and rule.
They also appealed the Ulemas, belonging to Shia and Sunni schools of thought, to shoulder their responsibilities to maintain unity and brotherhood at all levels.