JRL calls complete shutdown on Feb 9 and 11

‘Hold prayers for Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru on Feb 10’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 07:
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik Thursday announced a protest programme on the anniversaries of Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru.
“The struggle and sacrifices rendered by great leader of Kashmiri freedom struggle Muhammad Maqbool Butt and son of Kashmir Muhammad Afzal Guru are glorious chapters of our resistance history. Indian not only hanged these Kashmiris at gallows but also has kept their mortal remains under its custody till now. The struggle, passion for freedom and sacrifices of these great Kashmiris will always remain a beacon light for Kashmiri Nation,” JRL said in a statement.
Giving details of protest on these days, JRL said that on the anniversary of Guru on Saturday, February 9, a complete protest shutdown would be observed across the Valley.
“On February 10, prayers will be held in all main Masjids for these martyrs,” the JRL said.
Recalling the sacrifice of Muhammad Maqbool Bhat, a complete shutdown would be observed on Monday, 11 February 2019, the JRL said.
“Besides this protest shutdown, a protest would be held at Lal Chowk, Srinagar, demanding the return of mortal remains of Afzal Guru and Maqbool Bhat to their motherland for a proper burial,” the statement said. “A memorandum will also be sent to UN Secretary General, demanding for the return of mortal remains of Muhammad Maqbool Bhat and Muhammad Afzal Guru.”
Terming the struggle of Maqbool Bhat as ‘a glorious chapter of history’, the JRL said, “His struggle and sacrifices will always guide us through the tough journey of our freedom struggle. Maqbool Bhat strived for freedom of Kashmir and kissed gallows for the sacred cause.”
Remembering the sacrifice rendered by Guru, JRL said, “Afzal kissed gallows and refused to surrender before tyranny.”
“The way India hanged these Kashmiris unlawfully on a lame excuse of satisfying collective conscience of Indians is a glaring example of Indian colonial mindset towards people of Jammu Kashmir,” JRL said in the statement.
It said Kashmiris would never disregard these sacrifices and keep demanding mortal remains of their loved ones who remain incarcerated at Tihar Jail even after their hanging.
Appealing people of Jammu Kashmir to make JRL protest programme successful, JRL leaders said Kashmiris would observe complete shutdown on February 9 and 11, 2019 and on February 10, prayers would be held across the Valley for these martyrs at Masjids.