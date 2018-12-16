JRL calls 3 day strike, Badam Bagh chalo on Monday

‘Better for GoI to finish us off at once’
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Dec 15:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik called for three-day strike and protest against the killing of seven civilians by forces in south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Saturday.
They have also called for a march to Badam Bagh Army cantonment on Monday (December 17).
In a joint statement, Geelani, Mirwaiz and Malik said south Kashmir has been turned into a graveyard for its people especially the youth.
“10 of its residents were killed today in Pulwama by Indian forces, who went on a rampage as Government of India executes its war on Kashmir,” they said.
They said to mourn the killings and register their strong protest against this cruelty and barbarity, people would observe three day shutdown from today (Saturday).
They alleged that “state terror and human rights abuse” is worsening with each day, especially under the garb of cordon and search operations.
“The Indian army chief had already indicated to increase in civilian killings with impunity in his recently shocking statements,” they said. “Shouldering the coffins of our youth each day is now unbearable as is the silence of international community at the massacre in Kashmir.”
The leaders said Government of India (GoI) is only interested in “our territory and forcibly holds on to it while systematically eliminating the people.”
They have called for march to army headquarters at Badami Bagh in Srinagar on Monday.
“It is better that GoI finish us off at once and that is why leadership has asked GoI to do that as we march towards their army headquarters in Badami Bagh on Monday. Or else stop the killings and massacres and resolve the dispute and save human lives,” the leaders said.
They said there was not even a whimper of protest or concern at these brutal killings shown by any in India.
“When it comes to Kashmir all these claims get exposed, all become deaf dumb and blind to it, fearing to take a stand on it as the shrill cacophony of jingoism and hyper nationalism takes sway,” the leaders said.
They said the propaganda machine of GoI and its biased electronic media aids and abets this barbarity unleashed upon Kashmiris by justifying the killing of civilians branding them as over ground workers of armed youth.
“The subjugated but resilient people of Kashmir are only asking for the fulfilment of their basic right which is denied to them by “force leading to their killing and repression”, they said adding, “Seventy years of peoples struggle will not be over by any military measure.”