JRL asks Imams to seek pledge on Eid from people to resist Art 35-A tinkering

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Aug 21:
The Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik Tuesday urged Imams and Khateebs of Jammu and Kashmir to make people aware about the “designs of Indian state” in tinkering with the State Subject Law and take peoples’ commitment to protest and resist this move at all cost in their Eid sermons.
They also urged Imams to ask people to raise their voice with full force against the assault on state subject laws and the continuous detention of hundreds of political prisoners after Eid ul Adha prayers across Kashmir.
The leaders expressed serious concern over the plight of Kashmiri prisoners languishing in Indian jails for years and those booked by ED and NIA and lodged in solitary confinement and kept away from the basic medical facilities posing a huge threat to their lives. “People and leadership express their solitary and support to them”.
“On one hand Government of India (GoI) is employing ploys to change the Muslim majority character of the State by trying to roll back state subject law and hence undermine its disputed nature ,while on the other hand, notices and summons are being sent to leadership to push them into submission,” they said.
The leaders also asked Ulema and Imams of Masjids and shrines to play their role in highlighting the sacrifices offered by people of Kashmir and the oppression unleashed on Kashmiris and convey to the world community the dire need of their intervention to stop the ongoing repression in Kashmir and resolve the dispute.