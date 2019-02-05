JRL asks GoI to return all power projects

Srinagar:
Joint Resistance Leadership comprising Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Muhammad Yasin Malik on Monday asked Government of India to return all power projects—before declaring the restive region as 100 per cent electrified.
In a statement issued here, the amalgam spokesperson while reacting to the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi’s claims of giving electricity to every household, said that “Kashmiri people have never gone with a begging bowl before New Delhi over electricity.”
“The reality is that some vested interests and greedy politicians who sold their conscience handed over the state’s power resources to New Delhi and deprived the people of Kashmir from their own power resources,” it said. “We want return of all the power projects being handed over to the Indian executing agencies,” it said.
The JRL said that Kashmiri Pandits were the part and parcel of Kashmir’s age-old culture and ethos and they have always been urging them to return to their homes in a dignified manner but separate colonies and transit camps were highly objectionable and not acceptable.
The leadership also said that by blowing the trumpet of surgical strikes every time BJP can make movies to lure voters, but it can’t befool people of Kashmir who are engaged a sacred and genuine struggle that has priceless sacrifices at its back and that the “movement to achieve the final goal will be further intensified.”