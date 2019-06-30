JRHRU protests against Govt, demands rehabilitation

June 30, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Demanding rehabilitation, scores of families who were evacuated in the year 2012 from the embankment of river Jhelum here in Srinagar Saturday staged a protest against the government.

The families assembled at Press colony here and chanted slogans in favour of their demands. The families assembled under the banner of Jhelum River House Rehabilitation Union (JRHRU).

The protesting families said that the government has utterly failed to fulfill its promises made with the people who were evacuated from the embankment of river Jhelum in the year 2012.

“We were assured that we will be rehabilitated and land will be allotted to the evacuated families soon for the construction,” a protester said.

However, he said that over 100 families who were living on the embankment of river Jhelum from DC office to Fateh Kadal were ignored after being evacuated and promised of land has been left to lurch as nothing was done by the government so far. KNS