JPPF calls for CBI inquiry in Kathua girl case

Jammu, Mar 06:
Jammu Province Peoples' Forum (JPPF), an amalgam of social, commercial and other organizations Tuesday asked the government not to ‘politicize’ the issue of minor girl of village Rasana Hiranagar.
Addressing a press conference here, the President of the Forum, Paviter Singh said, “We are shocked on the incident and surprised that such a heinous crime is committed by someone who is not identified yet, we all condemn the brutal act by whosoever committed and wants that the culprit should be dealt with the iron hands.”
“This kind of act is intolerable and we all extend our whole heartily support to the government but on the other hand we are also astonished to see that how this is being politicized by the different entities for the benefits best known to them,” he said. He added that almost a month has passed but still the agencies are not able to find out culprit and the kind of environment which has been created in the village cannot be explained in words, just imagine the innocent people of that village were under such a severe threat that they left their houses in search of more secure place.
He asked the government to immediately hand over the case to the CBI for fair and transparent enquiry to bring justice.
