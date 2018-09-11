Journalists protest in Pulwama, demand release of Asif Sultan

Javid SofiPulwama
Pulwama Working Journalist Association (PWJA) Tuesday staged a protest outside the office of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama against the detention of journalist Asif Sultan.
The journalists were carrying placards reading, "Journalism is not crime" and "Free Asif Sultan".
President PWJA Shah Irshad- ul-Qadri said journalists should be allowed to do their job and they should not be harassed unnecessarily.
PWJA appealed International Journalist Community to speak against unjust detention and show solidarity with their colleagues working in vulnerable areas.