About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Journalists protest in Pulwama, demand release of Asif Sultan

Published at September 11, 2018 02:38 PM 0Comment(s)1128views


Journalists protest in Pulwama, demand release of Asif Sultan

Javid Sofi

Pulwama

Pulwama Working Journalist Association (PWJA) Tuesday staged a protest outside the office of Deputy Commissioner Pulwama against the detention of journalist Asif Sultan.

The journalists were carrying placards reading, "Journalism is not crime" and "Free Asif Sultan".

President PWJA Shah Irshad- ul-Qadri said journalists should be allowed to do their job and they should not be harassed unnecessarily.

PWJA appealed International Journalist Community to speak against unjust detention and show solidarity with their colleagues working in vulnerable areas.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top