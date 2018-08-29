Journalists not safe in Valley: NHRC

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Aug 28:
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has observed that media persons in Kashmir including those provided police protection by the State government are not safe in the valley.
While taking a suo-moto cognizance of news report titled ‘SAMDEN appeals to NHRC, the commission sought swift probe into killing of senior journalist and Rising Kashmir chief editor Shujaat Bukharin and directed the J&K Chief Secretary and Director General of Police (DGP) to file a detailed report in the matter.
The State government was also directed to provide details of the attacks made on media during last two years and the number of casualties/injuries and status of relief/ rehabilitation provided to the victims and their families.
The Commission said the way, Shujaat Bukhari was killed indicates that the media persons including those who have been provided police protection by the State Government are not safe in the valley.
The commission said it would like to know as what special measures have been taken by the J&K Government to stop such incidents (attacks on journalists) in the State.
Terming the assassination of Bukhari as a violation of a right to life, NHRC said, “This is a case of violation of Right to Life of the victim and the incident is causing serious threat to free speech and freedom of the press in the State.”
It said in view of special provisions laid down U/S 1(2) of the Protection of Human Rights Act, 1993 in connection with the State of Jammu and Kashmir, the Commission generally does not intervene into the matters relatable to entries enumerated in the List II (State List) mentioned under Seventh Schedule to the Constitution of India.