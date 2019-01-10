Journalists leave presser after heated arguments with Safina Beigh

‘Was defending PDP-led Govt’s stand on Rasana case’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 09:
Heated arguments between the journalists and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) State president for women's wing, Safina Beigh, were witnessed when the latter lost her cool and asked a journalist to leave the presser she was addressing in Jammu on Wednesday.
A video that has gone viral on social media shows that Beigh was defending party president, Mehbooba Mufti’s visits to families of militants and blaming NC for allegedly forcing the youth towards militancy.
In between, the video shows, a journalist questioned her regarding the recent announcement of PDP to form government in JK in alliance with NC. “ If NC was pushing youth towards militancy, why was your party to form an alliance with this party very recently,” the journalist asked.
“The question infuriated her and she asked the him to leave the resulting in heated arguments and boycott by the fraternity,” a journalist, witness to the incident, said.
In protest, the journalists left the presser midway, he added.
Meanwhile, in a statement issued later on by the party, a spokesman said that the journalists were objecting PDP-led Government’s stand of not ordering a CBI probe into the Rasana rape and murder case and Mehbooba Mufti’s visits to families of militants .
“Safina was addressing a press conference in Jammu’s press club in which she highlighted the achievements of the previous government in women empowerment and scraping of the stamp duty.”
He said as the press conference was going on, some journalists raised the questions about the visits of Mehbooba Mufti to the families of the militants and why the PDP was allegedly defending the militancy in Kashmir.
“Also, several questions over the reasons why the PDP when in government didn't order CBI probe in Rasana case. While answering the queries, Safina said that in no way the families of the militants should be harassed or intimated by the forces.”
She further stated that when entire India was demanding severe punishment to the culprit of Rasana, the issue should not be viewed with a religious angle. “That girl could have been anyone. What was done to her was monstrous and inhuman. We all should rise above the sectarian lines and demand exemplary punishment to the beasts,” Safina, as per the statement, had said.
She, the statement said further, stated that the state actions of the past compelled the youth of Kashmir to pick up arms and that there was a need for reconciliation to bring back normalcy and peace in the violence infested region.
“Some journalists objected to Safina’s stand on Rasana and defending Mehbooba’s visits to families of militants. Soon after there were heated arguments and some journalists allegedly used unparliamentarily language in the press conference due to which the presser was called off,” the statement said further.
Safina, while commenting over the issue, said that the journalistic fraternity in the state is the most professional lot and has been battling all odds to report truth.
A per the statement, she further termed the incident unfortunate but was quick to state that action of handful cannot defame the entire community of journalists in the state. “We are very proud of the Journalistic fraternity of Jammu and Kashmir. They have been telling truth to power since decades. Theatrics of few masquerading as journalists cannot defame the entire fraternity,” Safina, as per the statement, said.