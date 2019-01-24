Journalists injured

Dear Editor,
This is regarding the assault on photojournalists by armed forces in south Kashmir’s Shopian. It is not new that armed forces in Kashmir use indiscriminate fire and even target civilians to break the protests. Hundreds of youth in Kashmir have received injuries in their one or both eyes due to pellets. In 2016, thousands were injured. The photojournalists were on the same side as ordinary civilians and that is why they were hit by pellets. If they had covered the news from armed forces side, there would have been no casualty. This is exactly what happens in Kashmir – armed forces injure people with indiscriminate firing and leave the spots safe and sound. The photojournalists are proof of the brutal attacks by forces on unarmed powerless people.
Rasheed Mir