Journalists in Kashmir being targeted on routine basis: KJA

Srinagar:
Kashmir Journalists Association (KJA) on Tuesday condemned the “murderous attack” on photojournalists by forces in Shirmal area of Shopian.
In a statement issued here, the association spokesperson said that journalists in Kashmir are being targeted on a routine basis now and the absence of accountability is leading to increased attacks on scribes performing their duty.
Four photojournalists that include Waseem Andrabi, Junaid Gulzar, Mir Burhan, and Nisar ul Haq who had gone to south Kashmir’s Shopian to cover an encounter between the forces and militants, were shot from a close range by pellet shotguns with dozens of metal-ball pellets receiving injuries on face and neck. “We believe that such tactics employed by the state forces are aimed at muzzling the voice of common people,” it said. “We deem these oft-repeated attacks as an attack on the freedom of press. Rather than stifling our voice, such attacks strengthen our resolve and commitment to work with more dedication and determination to highlight the issues faced by the common people.”