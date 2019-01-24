Journalists barred from covering funeral of slain militant in Baramulla

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A group of journalists were barred by forces from covering the funeral prayers of three slain militants’ north Kashmir’s Baramulla town on Thursday.
A journalist, who wished not to be named, informed Rising Kashmir that they were heading towards Khanpora when forces stopped them at Khanpora Bridge in the town.
“We were heading towards Khanpora to cover the funeral of a slain militant. But, we were not allowed to go beyond the bridge by forces,” he said.
He said that disallowing journalists from carrying out their professional duties has become a “trend” now.
Reports said huge contingents of police and paramilitary CRPF men have been deployed at all major locations including all bridges, connecting civil lines of Baramulla with the old town, have been sealed.
On Wednesday three local militants, Suhaib Farooq Akhoon of Khanpora, Mohsin Mushtaq Bhat of Qazi Hamam and Nasir Ahmad Darzi of Jamia Qadeem were killed in a gunfight with forces at Binner area of the district.