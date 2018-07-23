Journalists barred

Government of India’s advisory restricting the free movement or travel of foreign journalists in what is being claimed as “restricted/protected areas” has raised many eyebrows not only in the state but elsewhere also. A notice issued by Ministry of External Affairs has advised foreign journalists to seek prior permission before visiting certain states including Jammu and Kashmir. Access to certain northeastern states and J&K as an issue has been raised many times, the states where human rights violations are rampant due to detestable laws like Armed Forces Special Powers Act. The advisory is also being viewed in the backdrop of recent human rights violation report published by the United Nations human rights body. While the UN body has been imploring the two governments of India and Pakistan to allow its teams to take stock of the situation in two Kashmirs, both the governments have rejected the UN plea. Despite that a hard-hitting report, rejected by the government squarely, has put it in a very embarrassing position, especially when the UN body and officials clarified that the data used in the reports has come from the government sources mostly. The advisory has also been criticized for the double standards adopted by the government – which on one hand has been promising the people of Kashmir on ending the odious law AFSPA and lifting of travel advisories in order to promote tourism and on the other has been issuing notices to foreign travelers (journalists in this case) to acquire prior permission before reaching the state. In December 2017, a French journalist Comiti Paul Edward was detained by police in Srinagar, Kashmir. According to a report carried by the newspaper The Hindu, Edward was arresting for filming a documentary on pellet victims and the reason given by the police about his detention was that the journalist had travelled on a business visa. A senior police official was quoted by the news agency as having said “A business visa does not allow anyone to make a documentary on political or security related issues. An FIR under section 14B of the Passport Act has been registered against the French national.” The report does not suggest as why the journalist was travelling on a business visa to film the documentary. Perhaps the permission is not granted at all and that is why the journalist tried another way. Why isn’t the permission granted to foreign journalists to visit or work in Kashmir? This is akin to the apprehensions of the government in allowing UN bodies and HR watchdogs to visit the state.