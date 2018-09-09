About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Journalist Aasif Sultan sent to judicial custody till Sep 22

Published at September 09, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Sep 08:

 Journalist Aasif Sultan, who was arrested last month by police, has been sent to Central Jail, Srinagar in judicial custody till September 22.
A court in Srinagar while hearing his bail plea sent him to judicial custody till September 22.
Sultan, who works with a local news magazine Kashmir Narrator, was formally arrested last week after “six-day detention” at a police station in Batmaloo area of Srinagar.
Several journalists’ bodies including ‘Reporters Without Borders’ and International Federation of Journalists” have called for his immediate release. GNS

