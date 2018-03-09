Journalism in Kashmir: Origin and Evolution

Khalid Bashir Ahmad
The history of journalism in Jammu & Kashmir is generally believed to have begun with the birth of weekly Ranbir at Jammu in 1924. For long, its printer, publisher and editor, Lala Mulk Raj Saraf has been known as the Baba-i-Sahafat, or Father of Journalism, in the State. However, long before the Ranbir, the first periodical - a news sheet - Bidya Bilas, was published from Jammu in 1867. Ten years later, the Dharam Darpan was launched from there, followed by the Jammu Gazette in 1884.
From Kashmir, the first newspaper, Tohfa-e-Kashmir, was started by Munshi Harsukh Rai in 1875. The 8-page weekly was published on Saturdays from Maharaj Ganj, Srinagar. In 1896, a Kashmiri Muslim and Sir Syed Ahmad Khan’s associate, Abdul Salam Rafiqi, launched monthly Al-Rafiqi from Srinagar. The periodical was very critical of the autocratic rule, leaving Maharaja Pratap Singh fuming. Failing in winning him over, Singh exiled Rafiqi from Kashmir soon after publication of the second issue of the newspaper.
The first prominent newspaper of Kashmir, erroneously believed by many as the first ever published from the Valley, was the Vitasta launched by Prem Nath Bazaz in 1932. Earlier, in 1904, Pratap Singh had frustrated an attempt by Mohammad Din Fauq to start a newspaper from Srinagar by denying him permission. The ruler was not prepared to even consider the request and asked his Prime Minister to issue an order forbidding even receiving of such an application in future. However, in the penultimate year of his life and rule, when Saraf’s application was received, a minister convinced Pratap Singh that a newspaper, in fact, would prove helpful for his Government.
The evolution of journalism in Jammu & Kashmir began during the rule of Hari Singh (1925-47). He allowed a large number of newspapers to be published from both Srinagar and Jammu. In Kashmir, the Vitasta, survived only for a year but Bazaz’s effort encouraged many others to take a plunge. During 1930s-40s, newspapers published from Kashmir included Jahangir (1932), Haqeeqat (1932), Rehbar (1933), Islam (1934), Sadaqat (1934), Hamdard (1935), Martand (1935), Quomi Dard(1935), Kaisri (1936), Millat (1936), Tawheed (1936), Hidayat (1937), Vakil (1937), Khalid (1938), Islah (1938), Albarq (pre-’40), Khidmat (1940), Khalsa Gazette (1942), Roshni(1943), Noor (1946), Jyoti (1948) and Kashmir (1948). Around this period, some English newspapers like Kashmir Times (not the one published and edited by Ved Bhasin, 1934) and Kashmir Chronicle (1939) were also published. Most of these newspapers had a short life, some few months only.
When Mulk Raj Saraf had applied for permission to start the Ranbir he was allowed with unambiguous direction to take up only social and development issues. Although Hari Singh was more liberal than his uncle and predecessor in allowing publication of newspapers, journalists under his rule did not enjoy much freedom in deciding on what to print. His Government’s Publicity Department kept a watchful eye over what was being published. Editors were often summoned to impress upon them what material they should or should not publish, and if found flouting the Government directives, they were reprimanded, blacklisted and, in serious cases, their guarantee was forfeited and registration of newspapers suspended. Material of interest to the Government was handed over to them for publication. Criticism of the Maharaja was not countenanced. Bad press against a Government department or official too was not taken kindly. News reports about misconduct of government officials were responded with permission to file cases against concerned editors, instead of taking action against the delinquent officials.
Strict surveillance by the Government, however, did not stop newspapers from occasionally criticising the functioning of its different organs or expressing views to its dislike. In 1930, the Ranbir was banned for reporting a protest march taken out in Jammu against the arrest of Gandhiji by the British Government. Likewise, in 1936 when Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah was arrested, newspapers in Srinagar stopped publication in the wake of the Government directive to publish newspapers only with its permission. In 1941, the Editor Rehnuma was proceeded against in a court for violating Government directive. The registration of two newspapers published from Poonch was withdrawn for failing to send two free copies to the Prime Minister. In 1943, Hari Singh asked his Prime Minister to take action “beyond mere warning” against the Hamdard for misquoting industrialist JRD Tata in an interview critical of the Government. Prem Nath Bazaz was summoned, reprimanded and asked to tender an apology which he duly published. On the intervention of a mild prime minister, Maharaj Singh, he was saved from an imminent severe action.
Regarding the first press conference held in the State, Sofi Mohiuddin, author of Jammu Wa Kashmir Mai Urdu Sahafat (Urdu Journalism in Jammu & Kashmir) asserts that it was held on 13 February 1944 at Jammu and addressed by Prime Minister B. N. Rau. Interestingly, prior to the press conference, journalists from Kashmir and Jammu held a meeting to devise strategy on presenting their issues before Rau. About two dozen journalists including R. K. Kak and Balraj Puri, attended the press conference. Mohiuddin’s assertion on Rau’s press conference being the first in Jammu & Kashmir is not correct. About two years before Rau’s presser, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah had, at the height of the controversy generated by the decision of the Government to change the script of official language from Persian to Devnagri, addressed a press conference at Jammu on 18 January 1942 where, among other things, he declared that if the Indian National Congress decided Sanskrit to be the National language he would readily accept it for the State.
In Kashmir, among the earliest, if not the first, press conferences recalled is the President, All India Muslim League, Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s interaction with newsmen at Srinagar during his last visit to Kashmir in 1944. Decades later, journalists like Jagan Nath Sathu and Abdul Aziz Shora who had attended the presser would recall the event with much enthusiasm.
During Kashmir’s resistance against autocracy, newspapers such as Khidmat and Hamdard played significant role in highlighting the plight of Kashmiris under an oppressive regime, and creating awareness on their demands for basic rights. After the replacement of autocratic rule with a so-called democratic set up, the ground rules for newspapers were slightly changed for better with the ruling dispensation adopting a policy of carrot and stick. Newspapers that did not toe the line of the Government were subjected to different penalties including suspension of advertisement support.
Among the Urdu newspapers published from Kashmir during 1950s were Apna Sansar, Nai Lehar, Naya Sansar, Jamhoor, Mashaal, Al-Haq, Azad, Funkar, Payam-i-Inqilab, Dehqan, Kashmir Samachar and Mazdoor. The rise of Aftab in 1958, however, proved a turning point in the development of vernacular journalism in Kashmir. The newspaper had its fingers on the pulse of the people and over the years its printer, publisher and editor, Sanaullah Bhat, introduced to Kashmir the latest offset printing technology, photo journalism and hiring national and international wire services. He had also the distinction of popularizing newspaper reading through hawking and home delivery. He also hired bright people to work on desk and as reporters. For these achievements, he is referred to as the Baba-i-Sahafat in Kashmir. It was at the Aftab that the present author earned in 1979 a byline, first ever in Kashmir for a news story. The newspaper also introduced a daily poetic cartoon by him reflecting on current issues.
On 1 July 1964, the publication of weekly Aayeena heralded arrival of fearless journalism in Kashmir. Its editor, Shamim Ahmad Shamim, wrote very critical pieces against incumbent governments. His columns, high in quality and strong in punch, were a treat to read and earned equal appreciation within and outside Kashmir. On 18 June 1969, with the publication of the Srinagar Times another important development happened with regard to growth of Urdu journalism in Kashmir. The newspaper through its daily cartoon achieved instant popularity and wide circulation both among highly and marginally educated readers.
The decades of 1960 and 1970, otherwise a flourishing period for vernacular journalism in Kashmir, was a hard time for newspapers. G. M. Sadiq’s Government (1964-71) was especially tough. As many as 11 newspapers including Hamdard, Roshni, Zamindar, Hurriyat and Mahaz were banned in 1965. Two years later, during the Pandit Agitation over conversion and marriage of a Hindu girl with her Muslim colleague, the Martand, Roshni and Nawa-i-Kashmir were temporarily banned. In 1970, the Srinagar Times was banned for two months for critical writings against the Government in arresting frequent mysterious fire incidents. In 1977, the newspaper faced a privilege motion in the State Assembly for publishing a cartoon which the members found derogatory to legislators.
The weekly Chattan launched in 1985 was seen as a serious effort to fill the void created by the demise of Shamim on 1 May 1980. Edited by Tahir Mohiuddin, the newspaper published analytical and well researched pieces on current issues which set a precedent for doing incisive write-ups in Urdu. It is now published as a daily since 2011.
The year 1985 proved very propitious for the development of journalism in Kashmir, for that year the University of Kashmir established the Media Education Research Centre (MERC). About 1200 students have passed out from the department so far. A large number of them are now active in the field holding important news beats within and outside Kashmir. From running newsrooms of local newspapers to reporting for national and international media organizations, they have proved their mettle. Besides MERC, journalism departments at the Islamic University of Science and Technology and Central University Kashmir have started producing trained journalists in Kashmir.
An English newspaper, Samachar Post, was launched by P. N. Koul Vakil from Srinagar in 1988. However, the post- 1990 years proved to be very productive for journalism in general and the English newspapers in particular. With online editions, their efficacy in highlighting ground realities, as against the dominant official narrative on Kashmir, was recognized. The change came with the Greater Kashmir, launched by Fayaz Ahmad Kaloo as a weekly in 1987, and converted into a daily in 1993. The newspaper provided a platform for the young crop of journalists, many of whom honed their skills here and later joined national and international media outlets. Other English language newspapers like Kashmir Images (1996), Kashmir Monitor (1997) and Kashmir Observer (1997) widened the landscape. In the wake of migration in 1990 of Kashmiri Pandit journalists, young, trained journalists brimming with enthusiasm took charge of reporting Kashmir and soon it became clear that professional journalism had finally arrived in the Valley.
With the launch of the Rising Kashmir, the landscape of English language journalism in Kashmir brightened up further. Shujaat Bukhari, an established journalist by then, with a young team of professional colleagues, started the daily from Srinagar on 10 March 2008. They were soon able to convert the newspaper into one of the two leading English newspapers of Kashmir and an alternate space for budding journalists. The newspaper provides analytical pieces on a range of topics. At least four journalists associated with the newspaper have won international (Ford and Fulbright) fellowships in a short span. Bukhari is also publishing an Urdu dailyBuland Kashmir, a weekly Kashmir Parcham and a Kashmiri daily Sangarmaal.
The weekly Kashmir Life launched in 2009, introduced exhaustive, in-depth and narrative form of journalism on issues concerning various facets of life in Kashmir. Long reportage on subjects other than politics such as history, culture, economy and environment earned the newspaper a distinct identity. Eight of its former staffers have won international fellowships and quite a few are now holding important media beats outside the Valley.
On the vernacular front, many newspapers were published between 1970 and 2000 including Uqab (1972 as fortnightly, 1974 as weekly and 1994 as daily), Srinagar News (1977), Afaq (1985) and Nida-i-Mashriq (1992). The Al-Safa which was started as a weekly only a short time ago was converted into a daily in 1989 and instantly became popular. The weekly Kashmir Uzma launched in 2003 as a sister publication of the Greater Kashmir, further lifted the standard of Urdu journalism in Kashmir. The newspaper was converted into a daily in 2006. Through in-depth reporting and incisive write-ups, its editor, Javed Azar was able to soon make it the leading Urdu newspaper of Kashmir. The Greater Kashmir also brings out weeklies, Kashmir Ink and Nawa-i-Jhelum, in English and Urdu, respectively.
The very productive period (post-1990) for quality journalism in Kashmir has also seen mushrooming of newspapers in both English and Urdu languages. Serious journalists consider it all but a healthy trend. As of today, the total number of newspapers published from the two provinces is 660. Of these, Kashmir accounts for 295. These include all categories -daily, weekly, fortnightly and monthly. In 1999, the number was 249 (Kashmir 84 and Jammu 165). The figures suggest that during the last 19 years, the number of newspapers published from Jammu & Kashmir has registered a 265 percent increase. During this period, Kashmir province has added 211 newspapers. As against 1946, when newspapers receiving Government advertisement support were 38 in number, including 19 from Kashmir, the count has now gone up to 422 (Kashmir 177 and Jammu 245), thereby registering a huge 1110% increase. Of the 38 newspapers, Hamdard, Roshni, Rehbar and Khidmat from Kashmir and Amar from Jammu are still in circulation.
On the dark side, since the beginning of turmoil in 1989, journalists in Kashmir have come under crossfire of two sides of the conflict. Apart from suffering punitive actions like banning of newspapers, seizure of printing presses and cases filed against editors, they have been target of arson and fatal assaults. Several journalists including Mohammad Shaban Vakil, Mushtaq Ali, Parvaz Mohammad Sultan and Asifa Jeelani were killed while many others including Yusuf Jameel and Zafar Meraj narrowly escaped murder attempts and were grievously injured.
On the lighter side, Kashmir abounds in funny titles of newspapers. Few years back there was a newspaper named Gausul Azam. Another carried the name Barg-i-Sabz. Yet another was named Gul-i-Khandaan. Today also, we have many newspapers with unusual and funny names like The Fish Eye, Vigorous News, Precious Kashmir, Aaj ki Jung, Cheshma-i-Faiz, Safinat-ul-Najat, Bekhof Awaz, Mashaal Times and Sarw-i-Gulistan. Among the journalists in Kashmir, at least two, Khizar Maghribi and Makhan Lal Mahav, were established humourists whose poetry enthralled people. The former edited the Gul-i-Khandaan and the later was a Khidmatstaffer.
