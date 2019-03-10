Journalism and fake news  

March 10, 2019 | Ashaq Hussain Bhat

Fake news is firmly in the public’s attention once more, occupying a lot of media space to the presumed unstoppable power and the consequences of this much slated threat to the very fabric of society and the democratic system. It has been projected as a great menace and has gradually snowballed into a moral panic in the information environment.

Fake news has been billeted as an ‘invasion’ and in 2017 the Oxford Dictionaries announced that “post-truth” is their word of the year. However, in spite of the great deal of recent publicity on the fake news issue, it is far from being a very recent ‘invention’ and problem.

A lot of the blame has been directed at social media and the mainstream media for spreading fake news on an unprecedented level and on a global scale. There is a great deal of divergence among stakeholders on the definition and significance of fake news.

In spite of there being relatively little objective comprehensive research done on the phenomenon of fake news, many alarmist assertions point to a massive problem and risk. The overwhelming focus of media reporting and academic research focuses on the insidious use of fake news for narrow and selfish purposes.

The assumption being that not all fake news is equal, currently there is a concentration on the destructive and selfish forms, but the underlying motivations and reasons for fake news, let alone the effects are not sufficiently reflected upon. Therefore, the following question will be asked: is fake news the actual root problem or the symptom of a greater systemic crisis?

Role of news in terms of an idealised and utopian understanding of the role of journalism as the professional producers of news in a democratic society (where persuasion rather than coercion takes place in society between the political elite and the masses), five functions are presumed to exist:

To inform citizens of what is happening in their surroundings

To educate the public as to the significance and meaning of those ‘facts’

To provide a platform for open political discussions in the public sphere to facilitate the formation of public opinion

To provide publicity to the governmental and political institutions as a watchdog role of journalism

As a channel for the advocacy of political viewpoints these functions often manifest themselves in the form of news. One of the basic underlying assumptions and duties of journalism is to separate ‘facts’ from ‘values’ that is the importance of objectivity in reporting.

Having said this, rather than being found in absolute values, objectivity and subjectivity should be viewed as being in greater or lesser sums. News was something that was seen as needing to be factual and non-partisan.

Therefore, there is an inherent commitment to the truth in news reporting. “The news frame’s tacit claim to comprehensiveness dictates that it must be seen as ‘balanced’ and ‘fair’ in its treatment of counter-positions.

Thus there are many different automatic assumptions and claims when the word news is evoked. Ties to the producers of the news content can be found in understanding that the ideological power of journalism is what makes it important to those seeking political influence and power.

The ownership and control of print and broadcast journalistic media is presumed to bring with it power in the political sphere because underpinning the ‘truth’ of any successful journalistic account of events is a statement of values and ideology.

Thus journalism can be caught in a severe dilemma and predicament between ideal public expectations and pragmatic situational demands. Journalism is expected to be the harness of the truth, which means adhering to the elements that contribute to journalistic truth accuracy, context and balance. However, this situation can be offset and contradicted by journalistic deception.

This is in relation to using questionable means to gather news deemed of value although this is normally in the context of utilitarian grounds in order to further public interest. The situation may also see the practice conducted in order to further vested political or economic interests, thereby undermining the spirit and practice of public interest.

Therefore, there are some that have seen news as a mechanism to steer the ‘democratic’ process by engineering the consent of the public through the nature of the timing and content of the.

As a result journalism and news becomes a process more akin to persuasion rather than informing and educating. One period that is more susceptible to abusing the power of journalism and news is during periods of increased political competition (such as during an election), where information is used for the purpose of influencing target audiences opinion and behaviour through persuasive communication.

The situation may include news media providing their endorsement for a specific political candidate or political party a generalised media bias in favour of a particular party by a media outlet to affect voting patterns.

The news content coverage of foreign nations can also be used for an agenda-setting influence, where negative coverage can have a negative effect on the perception and opinion among the audience of the country covered.

The result is a rapidly changing information environment and people’s relationship and reaction to it. Before engaging in the question as to whether it is possible to state that fake news is the root of the problem and therefore the ‘cure’ should address it directly, or else that fake news is a symptom of a larger and more systemic problem that implies the ‘cure’ is much more complex in order to be effective. As the heart of this section it is about conscious efforts to deceive an audience through communication.

Fake news does not appear without reason or function; it serves a particular political purpose at a certain point in time. This is often intended to exert an effect upon its intended audience through certain embedded social cues, selective information, innuendo and implication. All of which is wrapped within a deceptive layer of suggestive and often imprecise language.

However, the shortcomings may be ignored if the target audience is captivated and mobilised in an emotional logic and state of mind. Given the apparent zeal demonstrated for ‘hunting’ and eradicating ‘fake news’, the end state attempted seems to fit with concept of the spiral of silence.

This is a version of a third-party effect in opinion formation: the tendency for people to be influenced in what they think or by what they think other people think. The result is to narrow the allowable public discourse as ‘deviant’ or minority view holders are afraid of social isolation.

This is confirmed in a number of recent media articles that have taken up the subject of the effect of the fake news hunt upon journalism and media outlets.

While admitting that fake news is not a recent problem and it is a problem that does exist, there is further potential harm. The controversy over fake news is creating panic among members of the media, and seems to be serving as an excuse to hunt down conservative competitors to mainstream outlets.

So fake news is more generally framed, perceived and understood as being an insidious problem that potentially will undermine journalism, mass media and the very fabric of liberal democracy. This is due in part, how the utopian role of journalism and mass media, particularly within the frame of news production, play in a democratic society.

A reference to the notion of the function of the fourth estate, a check and balance against the excesses and abuses of the executive, legislative and judicial branches of government. It is also a product of people’s aversion to the thought of having their free will and choice being manipulated by another party.

In order to answer whether fake news is the actual problem or a symptom of a problem, the various uses and abuses of fake news, plus why and how it is exploited in the information space.

The understanding and definition of fake news has gradually evolved over time, beginning with something that is made up or contrived, moving to something that is manipulative or deceptive in nature and to the current climate where it is being used to dismiss another point of view or opinion as being illegitimate as it does not concur with the accuser’s world view.

Therefore, fake news needs to be understood within the context as being a tool of shaping audience opinion and perception by striking an emotional resonance.

As a consequence, there is the element of influencing and persuading audiences by communicating subjective news that contains some form of hidden economic or political agenda.

As a result there is an intention to prime and mobilise an audience towards achieving the communicator’s aims or goals through the engineering of consent. Another use of fake news is also becoming increasingly apparent in the current news environment, and the use is directed towards narrowing the width of public debate on certain issues.

As the ability to effectively communicate and influence relies upon credibility, fake news is a means to attack the brand and reputation of opponents and therefore to reduce their credibility and their willingness to challenge the hegemonic discourse owing to the risk of being publicly ridiculed and denigrated

