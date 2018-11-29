About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Joshis bereaved

Published at November 29, 2018 12:51 AM 0Comment(s)141views

Rising Kashmir expresses condolence


Rising Kashmir News

Jammu, Nov28:

Krishna Devi, mother of Arun Joshi, senior journalist and Resident Editor of The Tribune, J&K and mother-in-law of senior journalist Binoo Joshi passed away in Jammu Wednesday evening.
The cremation of the deceased would take place at Shastri Nagar Cremation Ground at 2 pm on Thursday.
Governor Satya Pal Malik, Advisors to the Governor, B B Vyas, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Ganai and K K Sharma and Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam have condoled the demise of Krishna Devi.
Expressing solidarity with the bereaved family, they prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul.
Secretary Information, Sarmad Hafeez and Director Information, Tariq Ahmad Zargar also condoled with Arun Joshi over the demise of his mother and have prayed for peace to the departed soul.
Rising Kashmir and Kashmir Media House expresses condolences with veteran journalists Arun Joshi and Binoo Joshi.

