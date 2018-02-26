About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Jordan's King Abdullah II to visit India this week

Published at February 26, 2018


Jordan

Agencies

New Delhi

Jordan's King Abdullah II will be delivering a special address on "Islamic Heritage & promoting understanding" at Vigyan Bhawan during his visit to India.

King Abdullah II, who will be visiting India for the second time from February 27 to March 1, will lead a large business delegation.

He will also hold a meeting with External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

India is Jordan's fourth largest trade partner after Iraq, Saudi Arabia and China.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Jordan, invited the King to make a state visit to India in late February for three days.

India and Jordan enjoy friendly ties since diplomatic relations were established in 1950.

