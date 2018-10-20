Joint Secretary Union Ministry of Culture visits SPS Museum

Nirupama expresses satisfaction over conservation of heritage artefacts
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 19:
Joint Secretary Ministry of Culture, Government of India, Nirupama Kotru Friday visited SPS Museum Srinagar to take stock of the conservation measures.
Kotru took stock of the preservation, promotion and renovation programs being undertaken by the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museum. She expressed satisfaction over the renovation, propagation and conservation of the heritage artefacts at SPS Museum.
Commissioner Secretary, Culture, Mohammed Saleem Shishgar, Director Archives, Archaeology and Museum, Muneer-ul-Islam and other concerned officials accompanied the Joint Secretary during her visit to the Museum.
The Joint Secretary visited different sections of the museum and sought details regarding the renovation, display of artefacts and future plans regarding the promotion and preservation of artefacts, historic and archaeological sites of the state.
She urged the concerned for accomplishing the pending works at the new Museum building in a time-bound manner so that it is opened for public at the earliest.
Speaking on the occasion, Muneer-ul-Islam informed the Joint Secretary that the artefacts and objects housed in SPS museum cover various subjects like archaeology, numismatics, decorative art, arms and armory, paintings and textiles.
He added that the department is taking various innovative measures to preserve and promote the culture and heritage of the state.
He informed that the department will establish museums in different districts of the state and the same would be accomplished in a phased manner. He added that in Phase-I museums will be established in Bhosle, Gurez and Kishtwar and in Phase-II other districts will be identified respectively.
Muneer said The Department supports the culture and heritage preservation activities, besides assisting and support private museums established in Ladakh.
He informed that various initiatives are being taken by the department for digitizing the museum artefacts which includes informative booklets, coffee table books, photo documentation and promotion of artefact on social media sites like YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. He added that the department is regularly updating the official websites to promote and inform about the departmental activates.