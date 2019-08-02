About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
August 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Joint Secretary MRD reviews implementation of Umeed Scheme in JK

Rs 149.68 cr disbursed among SHGs 

Union Joint Secretary, Ministry of Rural Development (MRD), Nita Kejriwal today convened a meeting to review the implementation of ‘Umeed’ scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.
The Scheme is being implemented in the State under Jammu Kashmir State Rural Livelihoods Mission (JKSRLM).
The Joint Secretary was accompanied by a team of experts to revive and explore possibilities for better implementation of Umeed Scheme so that its benefits percolate to the underprivileged sections of the society.
The meeting was attended by Mission Director JKSRLM Abdul Rashid War, Additional Mission Directors of Kashmir and Jammu, JKSRLM SPMs, and BPMs.
In her opening remarks, the Joint Secretary appreciated the work of the JKSRLM for formation of SHGs, Village Organizations, Capitalization and Cluster Level Federations (CLFs).
She also lauded JKSRLM for conducting evaluation study of Umeed Scheme in the month of Feb 2018.
Earlier, Mission Director JKSRLM made a PowerPoint presentation and apprised the meeting about the implementation of Umeed Scheme in Jammu and Kashmir.
He informed that 40082 Self-Help Groups (SHGs), 3642 Village Organizations and 250 Cluster-level Federations have been formed in Jammu and Kashmir, and Capitalization of Rs 149.68 crores has been distributed among these SHGs under JKSRLM during 2018-19.
It was given out that under convergence, JKSRLM established Automatic Milk Collection Centres in collaboration with Jammu and Kashmir Milk Producers Cooperative Limited. Women are actively operating and maintaining these units and earn Rs 35 per litre for cow milk and Rs 40 per litre for buffalo milk.
The Director also informed that JKSRLM in collaboration with Indian Institute of Integrated Medicine (IIIM) started aromatic and medicinal plant cultivation on fallow land under Aroma Mission in various districts spread across 246 Kanals and 211750 saplings have been planted so far.
The Joint Secretary stressed on cultivation of aroma/medical plants in other blocks as well and emphasized on marketing/e-marketing of products made by SHG members of JKSRLM.
She stressed on making extra efforts in making the program successful so that the underprivileged sections of the society are benefited.

 

 

