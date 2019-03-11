Joint polls not possible under prevailing security conditions: CEO

March 11, 2019 | Syed Amjad Shah

‘ECI will take action against parties for competitive separatism’

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Jammu Kashmir Shalinder Kumar Sunday said simultaneous parliamentary and assembly polls could not be held in Jammu Kashmir under the “prevailing security” in the State.

“Chief Election Commissioner of India has sufficiently elaborated why it may not be possible to conduct joint parliamentary and assembly polls. There might be specific reasons given by the State government and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) related to security challenges to the Election Commissioner of India and we must respect the wisdom of the commission on whatever decision has been taken,” Kumar said.

Kumar said in Kashmir valley due to the prevailing security-related situation it was possible that voting can be held one or more than one day for one parliamentary constituency.

“Having both parliamentary and assembly polls together means you need more security for contesting candidates. Jammu Kashmir has 87 assembly constituencies, and roughly, there would be 900 contesting candidates in the assembly polls,” he said.

Kumar said all those 900 candidates were required to be provided with security, especially in Kashmir valley when the candidate goes out for public rallies or even stays home.

He said there were militant activities even in Jammu.

Declaring that implementation of Model Code of Conduct (MCC) was coming into immediate effect in the State, Kumar said if the political parties indulge in competitive separatism, during election campaign, ECI would initiate action against them.

Kumar was accompanied by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, IGP Jammu, M K Sinha, DC Jammu Romesh Kumar, and SSP Jammu, Tejinder Singh.






