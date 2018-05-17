Joint house committee expresses displeasure over delay in submission of report

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
A meeting of Joint House Committee of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Council constituted on Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex, Jammu was held here on Wednesday under the Chairmanship of MLC, Sajjad Ahmed Kichloo.
According to an official, during threadbare discussions, the Committee expressed its displeasure over the inordinate delay in the submission of enquiry report about Toshakhana by the concerned authorities.
Legislators, Aijaz Ahmed Khan, Pawan Kumar Gupta, Surinder Kumar Choudhary and S Charanjeet Singh attended the meeting and gave their valuable suggestions to early settlement of issues of Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex Jammu.
The Committee desired from Secretary Law to apprise the Committee about the latest status of the Court concerning Toshakhana as discussed in the previous meeting.
Secretary, Law/Legislative Council, Abdul Majeed Bhat briefed the Committee about the factual position and other legal aspects of the Toshakhana.
The Secretary informed the Committee that the issue has been discussed with Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister and next application for obtaining the permission of handling of keys by the Court is being pursued.
The Committee unanimously decided to submit an interim report regarding the issue after finalizing the course of action in a meeting to be held on May 31, 2018.
Special Secretary, Legislative Council, Mohammad Ashraf Wani, Additional Secretary, Council, Ali Mohammad Rawat besides other senior officers and officials of Council Secretariat were also present at the meeting.