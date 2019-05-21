Joint Dir NIFT, Randhawa, Vakil meet Governor

May 21, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

D.P. Solanki, Joint Director National Institute of Fashion Technology, Srinagar, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Solanki briefed Governor about functioning of the NIFT, courses offered and discussed certain matters relating to infrastructure development and staff positioning in the Institute.

Governor emphasised the important role NIFT could play in promoting the textile and handicrafts sector in the State besides opening avenues for entrepreneurship in fashion related sectors.

Meanhile, Vikram Randhawa, MLC, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Randhawa apprised Governor about various pressing issues of public importance and discussed problems of people living near the International Border.

Abdul Gani Vakil, former Minister also met Governor Satya Pal Malik here today and apprised him about various public welfare issues of his area.