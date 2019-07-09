Joining of Congress leader ‘bolsters’ BJP’s chances in Pir Panjal

July 09, 2019 | SYED AMJAD SHAH

Saffron party to ‘benefit’ from Gujjar-Pahari divide

Joining of senior Congress leader, Mohammed Iqbal Malik, from Darhal assembly constituency in Rajouri district with BJP, will boost the prospects of the Saffron party in the Pir Panjal region.

Malik, senior Congress leader who was active from 2008 sent his resignation to the Congress leaders in Jammu. Malik was working as executive committee member in Congress party . He joined BJP in presence of BJP’s senior leader Ram Madhav.

Belonging to Darhal assembly constituency, Malik is considered to be strong contender by the BJP, where ex- PDP legislator and former minister, Choudhary Zulfikar Ali, of PDP will be a strong candidate.

“BJP would be banking on Malik and Hindu votes, while PDP’s former legislator has say among the nomad community.”

Insiders in BJP told Rising Kashmir that many leaders from other political parties are in contact with them. “We are ready for assembly polls and it should be conducted within next six months,” said a senior BJP leader, who is closely associated with RSS.

In Rajouri-Poonch, sources said, BJP is trying to take benefit of divide between Gujjars and Paharis. “We have set target of 2 lakhs new membership in BJP from these twin border districts. BJP has given three percent reservation under Scheduled Caste to Paharies, though it is yet to be implemented, and favoured political reservation for Gujjars which was not given by the previously ruling political parties in Jammu and Kashmir,” said a senior BJP leader.

Though it is yet not clear whether ex-MLC Shahnaz Ganai, who resigned from National Conference, will join BJP or Shah Faisal’s political party, political activities in Pirpanjal and Chenab Valley have increased in the ongoing membership drive of the BJP. A senior BJP leader, however, has claimed that Ganai was in contact with them.

If sources are to be believed, BJP is confident of winning five assembly seats of Pirpanjal out of seven. Mendhar assembly is strong base of National Conference where former legislator Javed Rana has huge following and Surankote is also considered strong hold of Congress as well as National Conference.

BJP is trying to gain in Poonch-Havali assembly constituency where National Conference’s ex-legislator Ajaz Jan, Congress leader Abdul Ganai and ex-legislator Shah Mohammed Tantry would contest to defeat each other; and BJP will try to take benefit of the division of Muslim votes.

“We are looking for suitable candidate for Poonch-Havali to get the votes of Muslims and Hindus ensuring win in this assembly seat,” said the BJP insiders, wishing that his identity not be disclosed.

Similarly, division of votes in Muslim voters will help BJP to win maximum seats in the border district. There are seven assembly seats in Pirpanjal including Rajouri, Kalakote, Darhal, Nowshera-Sunderbani, Poonch-Havali, Mendhar, and Surankote.

Recently, BJP State President Ravinder Raina held meeting with the nomads in Jammu where he addressed them in Gojri Language assuring them political reservation in Kashmir.

The BJP State president assured Gujjar-Bakkerwals of political reservation on eight assembly seats of Kashmir Valley where they have dominance.

Similar plan for Chenab valley has been put in place by the BJP to strengthen Hindu and Gujjar voters; while at other places focus will be more on dividing the Muslim voters.

Pertinently in last Legislative Assembly BJP had legislators from Muslim majority constituencies like Kishtwar, Doda, Bhaderwah and Ramban.