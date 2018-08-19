John Abraham urges film industry to visit Kashmir, portray its positive side

Mir BaseeratGulmarg, August 18:
Calling the film industry to portray not only the beauty but positive aspect of Kashmir in their films shot in the Valley, Bollywood actor John Abraham said that Kashmir is one of the most beautiful places in the world, which needs to be presented in a positive colour.
The Bollywood actor is shooting here at the ski resort Gulmarg for an espionage thriller Romeo Akbar Walter (RAW). The actor also planted a tree near St Marry’s Church GuLmarg as a message to his fans that we should plant more and more trees so as to make up for the damage done by deforestation.
While briefing media, John said, "We must promote the rich culture and hospitality of Kashmir.”
He also urged the countrymen to visit Kashmir to enjoy its mesmerizing beauty and brush aside negative perception that has been created among the masses.
“People think that Kashmir is not a safe place to visit. But I am in Gulmarg right now and enjoying its beauty. It is a wonderful place and absolutely fantastic one. Every tourist should visit this place, enjoy its beauty also promote this heaven on Earth,” he said.
While commenting on the need of promoting Kashmir as the best destination for film shooting, he said that it was the responsibility of the filmmakers to promote this place.
“I am also producer and have produced films in the past. I will start from myself. I will make sure Kashmir is shown in a positive light and that is my responsibility. I will also make sure that film industry presents Kashmir the way Kashmir it needs to be presented to the world.”
He however expressed dismay over the massive deforestation that has taken place in the Valley saying that he wanted to participate in the plantation drive to send a message that preserving forests and environment is very important.
He said"It is important to plant trees and make this place more beautiful.
He also suggested a need to improve the basic infrastructure as there is a scope for upgrading of tourism related infrastructure especially road connectivity.
Director tourism Kashmir Tasaduq Jeelani who also participated in the plantation drive with the actor said the Department is trying to attract more filmmakers to Kashmir to offset the negative perception and to promote Kashmir as choicest destination for filmmaking.
He also assured that the Tourism Department will not only ensure single window clearance for permission of films but will facilitate every tourist visiting the State.
The Director tourism reiterated that the Department shall focus on creation of wayside facilities enroute major tourist destinations for ensuring hassle-free travel experience to the tourists.
The Director further informed that the Department has been receiving continuous requests from filmmakers for grant of permission to shoot films in the valley, which is very encouraging sign for our tourism sector.