Job opportunity in Police Public School Kupwara

Rising Kashmir NewsFebruary 19:
Applications are invited on plain papers along with self attested copies of testimonials and two latest passport size photographs for a post of General Line teacher and a Physical Education Teacher.
The applicants must be Graduate/Post Graduate with B.Ed, BP.Ed/ MP.ED. Preference will be given to the candidates having experience in the relevant fields.
The applications should reach to the office of Administrative officer PPS Kupwara/SSP Office Kupwara during office hours by or before 26th of February 2019.