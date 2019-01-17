Job fair organised at ITI Ashajipora Anantnag

Rising Kashmir NewsAnantnag, Jauuary 16:
District Development Commissioner Anantnag, Mohammad Younis Malik today inaugurated a one day job fair here at ITI Ashajipora.
The event was organised by District Employment and Counselling Centre Anantnag where 23 stalls were established by Line Departments to aware the youth about different employment programmes and schemes. The DDC inspected the stalls established by the line departments including District Employment & Counselling Centre Anantnag, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry, Fisheries, Industries, Handicrafts, Handloom, Agriculture, Horticulture, Api-culture, Mushroom, Urban Development, ITI, JKEDI, Lead Bank, Director RSETI Anantnag, LIC, Bajaj Allianz, Pukraj Industries, NRLM and other private entrepreneurs. A large number of unemployed educated youth were present on the occasion.
The DDC, while addressing the unemployed youth, said that the aim of organizing such job fairs is to educate and aware the youth about various welfares and job oriented schemes of the Government. He also said that unemployment is a big challenge for the government as well as for parents. Youth should avail the facilities and avenues of the centrally and state sponsored schemes for setting up of own income generating units which can help the society in catering to the unemployment problem, he added.
He informed the youth about the various programmes and schemes and said that as many as 120 employment generating schemes are being implemented by various departments in the district and the youth should come forward for availing the benefits of these schemes.
The Principal, ITI Anantnag, Muzaffar Ahmad Shah said that 950 students are enrolled in the institution who are imparted skill development training in different trades. The ITI has successfully provided placement to 350 students in government / semi government and private sector, he said and added 31 units in ITI under skill development are functioning to boost the industrial sector in the district and 37 courses are at present being offered by the institution.
The counsellor Employment and Counselling Anantnag said that online registration of educated youth is being made by the centre and it has established 89 Self Help Groups of 10 members each to provide them job avenues in various engineering and works departments in the district.
The Deputy Director Employment & Counselling Anantnag, Officers from Agriculture, Sheep, Fisheries, Handicrafts, Industries, Handloom, Mushroom, Horticulture, Apiculture, Representatives of Lead Bank, JK Bank, RSETI, LIC of India, Pukraj & Bajaj Allianz were also present on the occasion.