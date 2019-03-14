Job fair held at Shopian

March 14, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

District Development Commissioner, Dr Owais Ahmed inaugurated a job fair organized by the District Employment & Counselling Centre, here today.

ADDC Mohammed Salim Malik and Assistant Director Employment other District/Sectoral officers were present on the occasion.

Interacting with job seekers, the DDC exhorted upon them to avail employment/self-employment schemes being implemented by different departments.

He complimented the employment department for roping in private companies working within the district/division to provide employment to educated unemployed youth of the district.

He urged upon the students and unemployed youth not to remain dependent on the public sector and instead avail opportunities in ever diversifying the private sector and self-employment opportunities available through government schemes.

Over a thousand un-employed educated youth and students of different Degree Colleges and Polytechnic College participated in the job fair.

Earlier, officers from line departments and private companies explained in detail, nature of posts and self-employment opportunities available with their respective organizations/departments.

Assistant Director Employment, Syed Abid Hussain, besides Career counselling officer DE&CC Shopian Manzoor Ahmad Rather spoke during the inaugural ceremony and educated the participants about different employment and self-employment schemes run by the Government.

Dozens of stalls were set up by the line departments of the district in the fair to create awareness about the self-employment schemes.