Job consultancy owner arrested in Budgam: Police

August 01, 2019 | RK Online Desk

Police Thursday claimed to have arrested a person for duping people by offering them jobs in foreign countries, which turns to be false.

"Budgam Police received several complaints against a job consultancy firm namely Gulf HR Solutions Hyderpora that the owner duped people by seeking their documents, passports and huge amount of money in lieu of providing jobs in foreign countries, which turns to be false," a police spokesman said.

He said that Adil Ahmad Shiekh son of Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh resident of Nowpora Khayam, shifted to Police Station Budgam where he remains in custody.

A case FIR No. 240/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Budgam andinvestigation in the matter has been started, he said.

Police have also seized relevant records for the course of investigation, the spokesman added.