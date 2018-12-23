Job consultancies

Er. Sheikh Aaqib
Job providing agencies are mushrooming because of upsurge in unemployment not only in the valley but in the entire country. But unlike other states the ground reality in ours is much different as there is no law and order due to various reasons. Most of the things work and go on here conventionally like social evils.
Recently a youngster was seen protesting at Press Colony Srinagar whose videos went viral on social media claiming to have been cheated by a consultancy via which he was went to Gulf for a job.
As per him he was charged one and a half lakh rupees by the organisation and the job provided was different. He further claimed that he was jailed by the Saudi Police and has returned on an emergency passport mounting the total loss of around 4 and a half lakh rupees. Something like this has happened with my neighbor too.
This is quite common as I have come across various such cases. One of the friends who happens to be a Civil Engineer recently got a call who claimed to be a recruiting agent. He had registered on various organisations online.
As the profiles on these portals are public, the caller had all the details, claimed that a reputed M.N.C. has shortlisted his resume and he need to pay some money in 2 hours for tomorrows interview.
Fooling him with a handsome package he shared his O.T.P. on phone, which resulted in wiping out all the balance in his account. People provide their personal data on these portals like parentage, DOB, passport number, Aadhaar number, phone number and address which can be used for various kinds of frauds.
Even famous job providing portals like "Naukri Gulf" ask for 2-3 thousand I.N.R. for a membership and again 2-3 thousand I.N.R. for an expert prepared resume. They will convince you for these services like anything and will charge as less as you bargain. The probability of getting a job via them especially a technical or management one is marginal.
My cousin wanted an admission which was to happen via a proper entrance test conducted by a government university. A consultancy claimed that they have some way for backdoor entry. Money was made to pay in advance because they know afterwards the things will be clear.
Later on a proper merit list was put in public domain and was very transparent, but it isn't easy to take money back as the consultancies hold an expertise in cheating people.
Job consultancies usually get commission from the companies directly for entrusting the responsibility for recruiting the applicants, that is why a small number of job proving agencies in Srinagar don't charge anything. Imagine how much profit those make from both the ends who charges lakhs from you.
Rather than giving lot of money to cheaters I recommend you to go on a temporary visa which is generally availed on arrival and search for jobs yourself. Attend walk in interviews, if you have stuff you will get what you deserve.
How to check
Check if it is registered. Any registered job consultancy will have a Corporate Identity Number (C.I.N.) certificate ideally put up inside, usually at the reception in the form of a photo frame. The certificate will have a C.I.N. number.
Note it down which can be checked against C.I.N. database on Ministry of Corporate Affairs (M.C.A.) government website. If a consultancy is not displaying or sharing its number then it may not be registered obviously.
If an organisation has good track record it will fetch you good references and reviews both online and offline. Spend time to collect information.
Check the visa, work visa will read your designation. Suppose you are Engineer and the visa reads an Operator then it is a fraud. Even if they claim it will be changed once you go. If you trust them you will be in no man's land.
Consult a legal expert and make a proper bond. A fake agent will never agree for a proper bond as it can get him into legal trouble.
Ask for appointment letter from the company and verify the company first. Contact them and make sure the mail is authentic and cross check about your job and contract.
What administration should do?
A strict crackdown on all the illegally running organisations is need of the hour. They must be shut without any compromise as they have become cheating agencies.
A list of registered ones should be published in print media to eliminate the unregistered ones. It is responsibility of the government to spread awareness.
A watch should be kept on the ones who have proper and valid permission. Government should have all the details of their customers and everything should happen after proper documentation and legal bond through proper channel such that they don't dare fool and victimize easily.
There should be a strict law against anyone cheating people and leaving them in a jeopardy in non-native countries. Police and consumer court should play a prominent role.
Job consultancies should have a proper website and made to provide information of all its old customers to government and new customers such that they can get first hand feedback.
There should be proper provisions for maximum time they can take for recruitment, because they have dodged people for years after looting them.
The sleeping administration needs to wake up and have a proper, practical and effective plan to nap these cheaters before it is too late.
ersheikhaaqib@gmail.com