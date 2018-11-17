Job aspirants smell ‘foul’ as no sign of recruitment file

File not with me, will inquire the matter thoroughly: Director SKIMS
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Nov 17:
A group of aspirants who had applied for Library Assistant and Telephone Operator posts at SKIMS Medical College, Bemina four years ago Friday alleged that their recruitment file has been misplaced which has come as a shock for them.
The aspirants told Rising Kashmir that the posts were advertised by the Medical College in April 2014 and the written examination was held in May 2017.
“The first interview was conducted in June 2016 and the second interview in July 2017. Since then neither the results were declared nor the officials are aware of the recruitment file,” they said.
They said the recruitment file had been forwarded by the Medical College to Additional Director SKIMS for approval but the file has been misplaced at SKIMS Soura leaving them in confusion.
An aspirant wishing not to be named said they went to the office of Director SKIMS recently where they were informed that the file has been misplaced and the institute will look for it.
“The director told us that he will see but he has not found the file. We also came to know that the file has gone missing between the offices of Director (SKIMS) and Additional Director,” he said.
When candidates came to know about the carelessness they filed an Right to Information application on 29/09/2018 but they were denied information after 30 days compelling them to go for the first appeal.
The job aspirants have been at the receiving end. “We are in confusion. If they have rejected the recruitment why didn’t issue any cancellation notification. We are moving from pillar to post,” they said.
Director SKIMS, Dr Omar Javid Shah said he will order an investigation into the matter and will ask Principal SKIMS Medical College to solve the issue so that the aspirants don’t suffer.
“The file is not with me. We will investigate the matter thoroughly. The aspirants should come to us. We will try to find where the problem lies and how it can be rectified. Then we will come up with recommendations,” he said.
