Job aspirants protest against SSB, demanding revocation of new criteria

April 28, 2019 | Sahil Iqbal

Demanding revocation of new criteria, scores of junior assistant and stenotypes aspirants of Services Selection Board (SSB) Saturday staged a protest here in press Enclave.

Holding placards the protesting aspirants were demanding immediate revocation of new job criteria for the posts of junior assistant and stenotypes.

They alleged that the new job criteria for stenotypes and junior assistants has stressed upon the CBT tests instead of typing test which was previously vice versa. Previously there were 60 points for the type test and 40 points for the CBT test.

Adil Bashir, an aspirant who was leading the protest said the new Chairman SSB has changed the whole criteria for the post of junior assistant and stenotypes which was previously divided into two tests. There were 60 points for typing test and 40 points for the CBT test.

“We have been preparing for the typing tests from past few years and now the certain change in criteria has left us in shock. We request the Governor administration and Chairman SSB to look into the matter so that the order of new criteria is revoked,” Bashir said.

The aspirants alleged that they have been working from past two years to increase their typing speed and now the new criteria will not only ruin their time and money but it will also compel the aspirants to prepare for written test in a month or two.

Another aspirant said that they have been ditched by the department by suddenly changing the job criteria.

“We will start an agitation and protests across J&K against the board, if they don't revoke the orders," he said.



