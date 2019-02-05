About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Job aspirants oppose SAC decision

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 04:

Scores of unemployed youth held a strong demonstration here on Monday against the recent order of State Administrative Council (SAC) to adjust the regularized ReTs and said it blocked the employment opportunity to educated youth of the State.
Protesters were holding banners which read “We want justice” and “Revoke SAC decision save our future” and chanted slogans against Governor Administration.
One of the protesting youth said that we totally condemn the SAC decision in favour of already engaged RET teachers.
“We demand that SAC should call off the recently issued decision of regularizing of RET teachers,” he said.
“Government is regularizing the RET teachers for general line teachers and lecturers. Some of them are not eligible for the posts. There are more than 37% educated unemployed youth including PhD scholars, who are in hunt of jobs, some of them getting over aged now,” he added.

 

