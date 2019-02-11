About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Job aspirants appeal JAKEDA to conduct interviews for 2017 posts

Published at February 11, 2019 12:15 AM 0Comment(s)249views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Feb 10:

 Scores of job aspirants who have applied for different posts in Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) Sunday said the authorities have failed to conduct their interviews.
They said JAKEDA had advertised various posts under different categories in September 2017 but till date department fail to conduct the interview of shortlisted candidates. We appeared in exam two years back and our results were declared in 2018 but interviews are pending, aspirants said.
Sajad Ahmad, an aspirant told Rising Kashmir that JKEDA had shortlisted categories including Senior Technical Officer, Research Assistant, Legal Assistant, Accounts Assistant, Statistical Assistant, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Assistant.
“We have registered a complaint in government’s grievance cell, but they did not act upon the issue,” he said adding that they are deliberately delaying the interviews to accommodate blue-eyed.
The group appealed concerned authorities to look into the issue, so that issue will be solved as soon as possible.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top