Job aspirants appeal JAKEDA to conduct interviews for 2017 posts

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Feb 10:
Scores of job aspirants who have applied for different posts in Jammu and Kashmir Energy Development Agency (JAKEDA) Sunday said the authorities have failed to conduct their interviews.
They said JAKEDA had advertised various posts under different categories in September 2017 but till date department fail to conduct the interview of shortlisted candidates. We appeared in exam two years back and our results were declared in 2018 but interviews are pending, aspirants said.
Sajad Ahmad, an aspirant told Rising Kashmir that JKEDA had shortlisted categories including Senior Technical Officer, Research Assistant, Legal Assistant, Accounts Assistant, Statistical Assistant, Assistant Engineer, and Junior Assistant.
“We have registered a complaint in government’s grievance cell, but they did not act upon the issue,” he said adding that they are deliberately delaying the interviews to accommodate blue-eyed.
The group appealed concerned authorities to look into the issue, so that issue will be solved as soon as possible.