JNV registration for class VI, IX online for 2019-20

Ganderbal, November 05:
According to the notification of Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), this year the registration for Classes VI and IX is being done through online portal for which the link is available in the NVS website ww.navodaya.gov.in.
According to the official notification, selection tests for the year 2019-20 will be conducted on 6th April 2019 and 2nd February 2019 for Class VI and IX respectively. The last date for filling of online application for both the tests is 30th November 2018.
In this regard, the DDC Ganderbal Dr Piyush Singla has appealed the eligible candidates of the district Ganderbal especially from the remote localities of the district to apply for admissions in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Ganderbal well before the last date.