JNV Kotranka students hold protest against principal

Sajjad PoswalJammu, Oct 21:
Protest demonstration continued in Kotranka in Rajouri district for the consecutive second day by the students of a centrally funded school against alleged misbehavior of their principal.
The protesting students were demanding action against the principal of Jawahar Navodiya Vidyala, Kotranka.
On Saturday, the protests took place when a student had arguments with the principal of the school and staff members in the kitchen of the school.
As the word spread about the arguments, it angered other students who held a noisy demonstration and allegedly attacked vehicle of their principal and also threw stones at his residence.
Police was immediately called in but it could not satisfy the protesters who demanded transfer of their principal RK Mina.
During morning hours, the students blocked Rajouri-Budhal road against the principal. Later, the civil administration intervened and solved the issue.
The students during their protest alleged that the principal allegedly use abusive language against them and did not allow them to eat properly from the school mess.
Speaking to Rising Kashmir, Principal of the school, RK Mina said, “One student had repeatedly taken sweets from the kitchen and staff members raised objection because, we get ration as per the ration of the children in the mess.”
“Even as I tried to convince the student, but he did not agree,” he added.