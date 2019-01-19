About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JNU sedition case: Court questions Delhi Police for filing charge sheet without procuring requisite sanctions

Published at January 19, 2019 12:24 PM 0Comment(s)1302views


JNU sedition case: Court questions Delhi Police for filing charge sheet without procuring requisite sanctions

Press Trust of India

New Delhi

A court here questioned the Delhi Police on Saturday for filing charge sheet against former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the 2016 JNU sedition case without procuring the requisite sanctions.

The police told Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Sherawat they will procure the required sanctions within 10 days.

"Why did you file (the charge sheet) without approval? You don't have a legal department," the court said.

The court is likely to resume hearing on the matter soon.

The Delhi Police had on January 14 filed the charge sheet at a city court against Kumar and others, saying he was leading a procession and supported seditious slogans raised on the varsity campus during an event in February 2016.

Police also charged former JNU students Umar Khalid and Anirban Bhattacharya for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during the event held on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top