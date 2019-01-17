About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

JNU Case: Invoking sedition law against Kanhaiya and others travesty of free speech: Faesal

Srinagar:

 Former IAS officer, Shah Faesal, Wednesday said invoking sedition law against Kanhaiya Kumar and others in the JNU case was travesty of free speech.
Nearly three years after former Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) president Kumar and 9 others were accused of raising anti-India slogans, the Delhi police Monday charged them with sedition.
"Invoking Sedition law against Kanhaiya Kumar and eight others is a travesty of free speech. Sec 124A IPC is totally at odds with the spirit of the time. World has moved on. India has grown up. It is time for our Governments to grow up," Faesal tweeted. The accused, including seven Kashmiris, were named in the 1,200-page charge sheet for allegedly shouting anti-India slogans during an event on the university's campus on February 9, 2016, to commemorate the hanging of Parliament-attack mastermind Afzal Guru.

